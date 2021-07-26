Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Co-Diagnostics Inc. (CODX)?

Co-Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX) went down by -13.47% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $30.99. The company’s stock price has collected 16.03% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 07/22/21 that Co-Diagnostics, Inc. Strengthens Intellectual Property Portfolio with New International CoPrimer(TM) Patent

Is It Worth Investing in Co-Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ :CODX) Right Now?

Co-Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 5.21 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for CODX is at -1.96. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for Co-Diagnostics Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $23.00. CODX currently public float of 26.91M and currently shorts hold a 13.46% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CODX was 1.04M shares.

CODX’s Market Performance

CODX stocks went up by 16.03% for the week, with a monthly jump of 7.42% and a quarterly performance of 1.90%, while its annual performance rate touched -59.08%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 16.58% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.50% for Co-Diagnostics Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 8.84% for CODX stocks with a simple moving average of -17.99% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CODX

H.C. Wainwright gave a rating of “Buy” to CODX, setting the target price at $35 in the report published on May 18th of the previous year.

CODX Trading at 9.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CODX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -70.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 16.58%, as shares surge +4.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +24.76% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CODX rose by +16.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -36.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.40. In addition, Co-Diagnostics Inc. saw -1.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CODX starting from BENSON REED L, who sale 108,334 shares at the price of $8.53 back on May 19. After this action, BENSON REED L now owns 0 shares of Co-Diagnostics Inc., valued at $923,628 using the latest closing price.

Egan Dwight H, the Chief Executive Officer of Co-Diagnostics Inc., sale 38,046 shares at $11.00 during a trade that took place back on Jan 15, which means that Egan Dwight H is holding 0 shares at $418,506 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CODX

Equity return is now at value 88.90, with 83.70 for asset returns.