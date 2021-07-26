Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Alzamend Neuro Inc. (ALZN)?

Alzamend Neuro Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN) went down by -0.17% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $33.55. The company’s stock price has collected -7.13% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 07/23/21 that Alzamend Neuro Receives Positive Results for AL002 in a GLP Toxicology Study Using a Transgenic Mouse Model of Alzheimer’s Disease

Is It Worth Investing in Alzamend Neuro Inc. (NASDAQ :ALZN) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Alzamend Neuro Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

ALZN currently public float of 50.76M and currently shorts hold a 0.30% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ALZN was 2.41M shares.

ALZN’s Market Performance

The volatility ratio for the week stands at 21.49% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 19.27% for Alzamend Neuro Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -18.58% for ALZN stocks with a simple moving average of -26.04% for the last 200 days.

ALZN Trading at -26.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ALZN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -82.92% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 19.27%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 21.49%, as shares sank -30.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ALZN fell by -7.13%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.91. In addition, Alzamend Neuro Inc. saw -57.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ALZN starting from AULT MILTON C III, who purchase 3,000 shares at the price of $5.20 back on Jul 20. After this action, AULT MILTON C III now owns 5,328,555 shares of Alzamend Neuro Inc., valued at $15,604 using the latest closing price.

AULT MILTON C III, the 10% Owner of Alzamend Neuro Inc., purchase 4,000 shares at $5.41 during a trade that took place back on Jul 19, which means that AULT MILTON C III is holding 5,325,555 shares at $21,650 based on the most recent closing price.