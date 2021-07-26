Is Star Equity Holdings Inc. (STRR) a Keeper?

Star Equity Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:STRR) went up by 10.20% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $5.40. The company’s stock price has collected 28.81% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 07/09/21 that Star Equity Holdings, Inc. to Present at the Access to Giving Virtual Conference on July 15

Is It Worth Investing in Star Equity Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ :STRR) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for STRR is at 0.18. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Star Equity Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $5.50. STRR currently public float of 4.65M and currently shorts hold a 2.83% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of STRR was 367.24K shares.

STRR’s Market Performance

STRR stocks went up by 28.81% for the week, with a monthly jump of 39.93% and a quarterly performance of 30.98%, while its annual performance rate touched 34.14%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 17.63% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 13.39% for Star Equity Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 21.72% for STRR stocks with a simple moving average of 27.06% for the last 200 days.

STRR Trading at 32.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought STRR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.96% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 17.63%, as shares surge +23.89% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +40.94% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, STRR rose by +28.81%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +49.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.23. In addition, Star Equity Holdings Inc. saw 8.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.