Is Nova LifeStyle Inc. (NVFY) a Keeper?

Nova LifeStyle Inc. (NASDAQ:NVFY) went down by -31.23% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $7.49. The company’s stock price has collected -27.71% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 07/23/21 that Nova Lifestyle, Inc. Announces Pricing of $3.1 Million Registered Direct Offering

Is It Worth Investing in Nova LifeStyle Inc. (NASDAQ :NVFY) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for NVFY is at 1.33. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Nova LifeStyle Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

NVFY currently public float of 3.48M and currently shorts hold a 0.34% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of NVFY was 825.37K shares.

NVFY’s Market Performance

NVFY stocks went down by -27.71% for the week, with a monthly drop of -19.73% and a quarterly performance of -16.38%, while its annual performance rate touched 46.34%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 25.49% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 19.24% for Nova LifeStyle Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -34.72% for NVFY stocks with a simple moving average of -14.66% for the last 200 days.

NVFY Trading at -26.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NVFY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -67.96% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 19.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 25.49%, as shares sank -20.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.76% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NVFY fell by -27.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +42.01% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.65. In addition, Nova LifeStyle Inc. saw 0.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for NVFY

Equity return is now at value -50.50, with -45.60 for asset returns.