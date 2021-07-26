Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Ring Energy Inc. (REI)

Ring Energy Inc. (AMEX:REI) went down by -6.77% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.36. The company’s stock price has collected -0.40% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 06/16/21 that Ring Energy Provides Encouraging Update on Northwest Shelf Phase II Development Program

Is It Worth Investing in Ring Energy Inc. (AMEX :REI) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for REI is at 2.53. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for Ring Energy Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $3.24, which is $0.76 above the current price. REI currently public float of 68.30M and currently shorts hold a 20.08% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of REI was 2.56M shares.

REI’s Market Performance

REI stocks went down by -0.40% for the week, with a monthly drop of -17.33% and a quarterly performance of 25.89%, while its annual performance rate touched 111.97%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.98% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.24% for Ring Energy Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -12.57% for REI stocks with a simple moving average of 41.85% for the last 200 days.

REI Trading at -6.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought REI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.98%, as shares sank -16.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.22% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, REI fell by -0.40%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +253.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.81. In addition, Ring Energy Inc. saw 275.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at REI starting from Kruse William R, who purchase 600,000 shares at the price of $2.59 back on Jul 16. After this action, Kruse William R now owns 12,175,682 shares of Ring Energy Inc., valued at $1,554,000 using the latest closing price.

Kruse William R, the 10% Owner of Ring Energy Inc., purchase 310,000 shares at $2.69 during a trade that took place back on Jul 15, which means that Kruse William R is holding 11,575,682 shares at $833,900 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for REI

Equity return is now at value -88.00, with -41.90 for asset returns.