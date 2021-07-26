Is a Correction Looming Ahead for PetMed Express Inc. (PETS)

PetMed Express Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) went down by -0.29% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $57.00. The company’s stock price has collected -3.24% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 2 hours ago that PetMed Express, Inc. d/b/a 1-800-PetMeds Announces Its First Quarter Financial Results and a Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 Per Share

Is It Worth Investing in PetMed Express Inc. (NASDAQ :PETS) Right Now?

PetMed Express Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 18.26 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for PETS is at 0.56. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for PetMed Express Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $29.00, which is $3.81 above the current price. PETS currently public float of 19.54M and currently shorts hold a 22.17% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PETS was 801.28K shares.

PETS’s Market Performance

PETS stocks went down by -3.24% for the week, with a monthly drop of -21.66% and a quarterly performance of -12.76%, while its annual performance rate touched -11.81%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.99% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.77% for PetMed Express Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -10.80% for PETS stocks with a simple moving average of -14.23% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PETS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PETS stocks, with Sidoti repeating the rating for PETS by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for PETS in the upcoming period, according to Sidoti is $39 based on the research report published on June 03rd of the current year 2021.

PETS Trading at -12.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PETS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -51.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.99%, as shares sank -20.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.26% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PETS fell by -1.85%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -11.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $30.68. In addition, PetMed Express Inc. saw -13.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PETS starting from ROSENBLOOM BRUCE S, who sale 6,000 shares at the price of $42.50 back on Jun 02. After this action, ROSENBLOOM BRUCE S now owns 30,525 shares of PetMed Express Inc., valued at $255,000 using the latest closing price.

FORMICA FRANK J, the Director of PetMed Express Inc., sale 5,000 shares at $38.59 during a trade that took place back on Jan 29, which means that FORMICA FRANK J is holding 55,000 shares at $192,950 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PETS

Equity return is now at value 22.30, with 18.10 for asset returns.