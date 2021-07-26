Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Intec Pharma Ltd (NTEC)

Intec Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:NTEC) went down by -8.09% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $10.56. The company’s stock price has collected 1.19% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 06/17/21 that Thinking about buying stock in Fisker, Torchlight Energy, Intec Pharma, Supernus Pharmaceuticals, or Cyclo Therapeutics?

Is It Worth Investing in Intec Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ :NTEC) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Intec Pharma Ltd declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $13.00. NTEC currently public float of 4.69M and currently shorts hold a 11.28% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of NTEC was 1.51M shares.

NTEC’s Market Performance

NTEC stocks went up by 1.19% for the week, with a monthly drop of -8.09% and a quarterly performance of -21.25%, while its annual performance rate touched -61.75%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 12.89% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.94% for Intec Pharma Ltd. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.65% for NTEC stocks with a simple moving average of -16.56% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NTEC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NTEC stocks, with Ladenburg Thalmann repeating the rating for NTEC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for NTEC in the upcoming period, according to Ladenburg Thalmann is $13 based on the research report published on December 09th of the previous year 2020.

ROTH Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NTEC reach a price target of $1, previously predicting the price at $10. The rating they have provided for NTEC stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on October 11th, 2019.

Maxim Group gave a rating of “Buy” to NTEC, setting the target price at $12 in the report published on March 26th of the previous year.

NTEC Trading at -6.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NTEC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -67.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.89%, as shares sank -3.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.38% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NTEC rose by +1.19%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -31.94% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.38. In addition, Intec Pharma Ltd saw -1.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.