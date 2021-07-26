Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Daqo New Energy Corp. (DQ)

Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) went down by -12.71% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $130.33. The company’s stock price has collected -11.08% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 07/22/21 that Thinking about trading options or stock in Daqo New Energy, AT&T, General Electric, Domino’s Pizza, or American Airlines?

Is It Worth Investing in Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE :DQ) Right Now?

Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 24.49 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for DQ is at 0.73. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 13 who provided ratings for Daqo New Energy Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 3 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $108.65, which is $39.91 above the current price. DQ currently public float of 56.36M and currently shorts hold a 11.58% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of DQ was 2.72M shares.

DQ’s Market Performance

DQ stocks went down by -11.08% for the week, with a monthly jump of 1.70% and a quarterly performance of -34.01%, while its annual performance rate touched 169.85%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 16.36% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.78% for Daqo New Energy Corp.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -11.76% for DQ stocks with a simple moving average of -14.67% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DQ

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DQ stocks, with HSBC Securities repeating the rating for DQ by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for DQ in the upcoming period, according to HSBC Securities is $112 based on the research report published on June 10th of the current year 2021.

DQ Trading at -14.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DQ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -54.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 16.36%, as shares surge +4.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.38% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DQ fell by -11.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +71.72% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $67.07. In addition, Daqo New Energy Corp. saw 2.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for DQ

Equity return is now at value 24.90, with 14.20 for asset returns.