Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) went up by 0.51% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $16.91. The company’s stock price has collected -0.22% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 07/23/21 that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated Declares Quarterly Cash Dividends On Its Common And Preferred Stocks

Is It Worth Investing in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ :HBAN) Right Now?

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 12.06 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for HBAN is at 1.34. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 18 who provided ratings for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 9 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $17.13, which is $3.54 above the current price. HBAN currently public float of 1.01B and currently shorts hold a 2.59% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of HBAN was 17.79M shares.

HBAN’s Market Performance

HBAN stocks went down by -0.22% for the week, with a monthly drop of -0.43% and a quarterly performance of -7.25%, while its annual performance rate touched 42.47%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.42% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.98% for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.95% for HBAN stocks with a simple moving average of -0.86% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HBAN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HBAN stocks, with Keefe Bruyette repeating the rating for HBAN by listing it as a “Mkt Perform.” The predicted price for HBAN in the upcoming period, according to Keefe Bruyette is $15 based on the research report published on July 07th of the current year 2021.

Raymond James, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HBAN reach a price target of $18. The rating they have provided for HBAN stocks is “Strong Buy” according to the report published on June 23rd, 2021.

Piper Sandler gave a rating of “Overweight” to HBAN, setting the target price at $15 in the report published on January 05th of the current year.

HBAN Trading at -5.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HBAN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.42%, as shares sank -2.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.20% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HBAN fell by -0.22%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +44.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.08. In addition, Huntington Bancshares Incorporated saw 9.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HBAN starting from Pierce Sandra E., who sale 85,986 shares at the price of $16.00 back on Jun 01. After this action, Pierce Sandra E. now owns 435,063 shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated, valued at $1,375,776 using the latest closing price.

Thompson Mark E, the Senior EVP of Principal Sub. of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated, sale 131,185 shares at $15.75 during a trade that took place back on May 07, which means that Thompson Mark E is holding 418,223 shares at $2,066,164 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HBAN

Equity return is now at value 11.00, with 1.00 for asset returns.