Hive Blockchain Technologies Ltd. Common Shares (HVBT): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Hive Blockchain Technologies Ltd. Common Shares (NASDAQ:HVBT) went up by 15.14% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $5.75. The company’s stock price has collected 0.93% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 07/12/21 that REPEAT – HIVE Buys 3,019 High Performance Bitcoin Miners Increasing Production By 46% Immediately

Is It Worth Investing in Hive Blockchain Technologies Ltd. Common Shares (NASDAQ :HVBT) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Hive Blockchain Technologies Ltd. Common Shares declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $4.00. HVBT currently public float of 339.19M. Today, the average trading volume of HVBT was 2.27M shares.

HVBT’s Market Performance

HVBT stocks went up by 0.93% for the week, with a monthly drop of -6.44% and a quarterly performance of -23.51%, while its annual performance rate touched 665.99%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.71% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.59% for Hive Blockchain Technologies Ltd. Common Shares. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.53% for HVBT stocks with a simple moving average of 7.68% for the last 200 days.

HVBT Trading at 0.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HVBT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -56.35% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.71%, as shares surge +10.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.34% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HVBT rose by +26.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +850.93% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.48. In addition, Hive Blockchain Technologies Ltd. Common Shares saw 15.34% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.