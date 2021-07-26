Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Vinco Ventures Inc. (BBIG)

Vinco Ventures Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIG) went down by -4.15% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $9.40. The company’s stock price has collected -3.58% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 07/23/21 that Vinco Ventures and ZASH Global Media and Entertainment through their Joint Venture, ZVV Media Partners, Completes Acquisition of Lomotif

Is It Worth Investing in Vinco Ventures Inc. (NASDAQ :BBIG) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Vinco Ventures Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

BBIG currently public float of 23.03M and currently shorts hold a 25.61% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BBIG was 13.86M shares.

BBIG’s Market Performance

BBIG stocks went down by -3.58% for the week, with a monthly drop of -32.29% and a quarterly performance of 21.43%, while its annual performance rate touched -10.77%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 12.79% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 12.77% for Vinco Ventures Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -14.57% for BBIG stocks with a simple moving average of 21.77% for the last 200 days.

BBIG Trading at -13.64% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BBIG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -65.64% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.79%, as shares sank -24.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +41.67% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BBIG fell by -3.58%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +95.76% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.73. In addition, Vinco Ventures Inc. saw 135.77% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.