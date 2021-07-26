Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Chevron Corporation (CVX)

Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) went up by 0.04% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $113.11. The company’s stock price has collected 0.24% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 07/23/21 that The Boom in Oil Stocks Could Be Over

Is It Worth Investing in Chevron Corporation (NYSE :CVX) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for CVX is at 1.31. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 15 analysts out of 28 who provided ratings for Chevron Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 12 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $123.14, which is $23.07 above the current price. CVX currently public float of 1.88B and currently shorts hold a 0.76% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CVX was 10.08M shares.

CVX’s Market Performance

CVX stocks went up by 0.24% for the week, with a monthly drop of -6.97% and a quarterly performance of -2.65%, while its annual performance rate touched 8.63%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.26% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.02% for Chevron Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -3.74% for CVX stocks with a simple moving average of 3.51% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CVX

HSBC Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CVX reach a price target of $112, previously predicting the price at $127. The rating they have provided for CVX stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on July 22nd, 2021.

BMO Capital Markets gave a rating of “Outperform” to CVX, setting the target price at $123 in the report published on July 12th of the current year.

CVX Trading at -5.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CVX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.60% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.26%, as shares sank -7.73% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.93% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CVX rose by +0.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +36.74% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $102.29. In addition, Chevron Corporation saw 17.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CVX starting from Pate R. Hewitt, who sale 45,650 shares at the price of $110.33 back on May 17. After this action, Pate R. Hewitt now owns 0 shares of Chevron Corporation, valued at $5,036,574 using the latest closing price.

HERNANDEZ ENRIQUE JR, the Director of Chevron Corporation, sale 5,101 shares at $110.79 during a trade that took place back on May 10, which means that HERNANDEZ ENRIQUE JR is holding 19,813 shares at $565,135 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CVX

Equity return is now at value -5.90, with -3.30 for asset returns.