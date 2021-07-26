Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD)

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) went up by 1.03% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $99.23. The company’s stock price has collected 7.29% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 07/23/21 that Musk Tweets That Tesla Will Share Its Charging Network. Why That’s a Savvy Move.

Is It Worth Investing in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ :AMD) Right Now?

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 39.11 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for AMD is at 2.00. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 19 analysts out of 38 who provided ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 3 rated the stock as “overweight,” 14 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $106.73, which is $12.49 above the current price. AMD currently public float of 1.21B and currently shorts hold a 7.33% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AMD was 42.22M shares.

AMD’s Market Performance

AMD stocks went up by 7.29% for the week, with a monthly jump of 9.94% and a quarterly performance of 11.35%, while its annual performance rate touched 54.69%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.91% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.05% for Advanced Micro Devices Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.78% for AMD stocks with a simple moving average of 8.64% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AMD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AMD stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for AMD by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for AMD in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $95 based on the research report published on July 15th of the current year 2021.

The Benchmark Company, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AMD reach a price target of $100. The rating they have provided for AMD stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on May 28th, 2021.

AMD Trading at 10.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.13% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.91%, as shares surge +7.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +23.46% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMD rose by +7.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +9.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $89.96. In addition, Advanced Micro Devices Inc. saw 0.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AMD starting from Papermaster Mark D, who sale 55,000 shares at the price of $88.81 back on Jul 15. After this action, Papermaster Mark D now owns 1,209,795 shares of Advanced Micro Devices Inc., valued at $4,884,543 using the latest closing price.

GRASBY PAUL DARREN, the EVP & CSO of Advanced Micro Devices Inc., sale 17,788 shares at $86.30 during a trade that took place back on Jun 25, which means that GRASBY PAUL DARREN is holding 44,111 shares at $1,535,104 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AMD

Equity return is now at value 59.20, with 35.40 for asset returns.