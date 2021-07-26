Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy NanoVibronix Inc. (NAOV)?

NanoVibronix Inc. (NASDAQ:NAOV) went up by 248.14% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2.34. The company’s stock price has collected 262.20% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 07/22/21 that NanoVibronix Announces Publication of Compelling Study Results for UroShield in The Journal of Medical & Surgical Urology

Is It Worth Investing in NanoVibronix Inc. (NASDAQ :NAOV) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for NAOV is at -0.16. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for NanoVibronix Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $10.50. NAOV currently public float of 21.18M and currently shorts hold a 0.94% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of NAOV was 495.39K shares.

NAOV’s Market Performance

NAOV stocks went up by 262.20% for the week, with a monthly jump of 204.27% and a quarterly performance of 169.68%, while its annual performance rate touched 65.21%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 65.09% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 18.81% for NanoVibronix Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 223.85% for NAOV stocks with a simple moving average of 180.50% for the last 200 days.

NAOV Trading at 209.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NAOV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 11.54% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 18.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 65.09%, as shares surge +201.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +211.64% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NAOV rose by +262.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +281.02% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.89. In addition, NanoVibronix Inc. saw 241.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NAOV starting from FASHEK CHRISTOPHER M, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $0.79 back on Sep 29. After this action, FASHEK CHRISTOPHER M now owns 10,000 shares of NanoVibronix Inc., valued at $7,887 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NAOV

Equity return is now at value -361.30, with -151.70 for asset returns.