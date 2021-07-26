Celanese Corporation (CE) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) went up by 2.64% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $171.00. The company’s stock price has collected 0.30% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 07/22/21 that Celanese Corporation Reports Second Quarter 2021 Earnings; Raises Full Year Financial Outlook

Is It Worth Investing in Celanese Corporation (NYSE :CE) Right Now?

Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 8.50 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for CE is at 1.23. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 13 analysts out of 24 who provided ratings for Celanese Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 10 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $180.41, which is $23.01 above the current price. CE currently public float of 111.68M and currently shorts hold a 1.18% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CE was 760.23K shares.

CE’s Market Performance

CE stocks went up by 0.30% for the week, with a monthly jump of 2.73% and a quarterly performance of -2.85%, while its annual performance rate touched 62.30%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.17% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.60% for Celanese Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.87% for CE stocks with a simple moving average of 7.99% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CE stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for CE by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CE in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $175 based on the research report published on July 01st of the current year 2021.

Goldman gave a rating of “Neutral” to CE, setting the target price at $184 in the report published on June 09th of the current year.

CE Trading at -2.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.64% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.17%, as shares surge +1.87% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.25% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CE rose by +0.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +37.46% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $151.64. In addition, Celanese Corporation saw 17.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CE starting from Richardson Scott A, who sale 6,500 shares at the price of $166.65 back on May 17. After this action, Richardson Scott A now owns 36,139 shares of Celanese Corporation, valued at $1,083,225 using the latest closing price.

WULFF JOHN K, the Director of Celanese Corporation, sale 6,000 shares at $153.82 during a trade that took place back on Apr 12, which means that WULFF JOHN K is holding 11,221 shares at $922,928 based on the most recent closing price.