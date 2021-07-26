Capstead Mortgage Corporation (CMO) Just Got Our Attention

Capstead Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:CMO) went up by 9.21% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $6.88. The company’s stock price has collected 0.16% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 3 hours ago that Benefit Street Partners Realty Trust and Capstead Mortgage Corporation to Merge

Is It Worth Investing in Capstead Mortgage Corporation (NYSE :CMO) Right Now?

Capstead Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:CMO) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 7.84 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for CMO is at 1.57. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for Capstead Mortgage Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $6.67, which is $0.11 above the current price. CMO currently public float of 94.40M and currently shorts hold a 3.37% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CMO was 816.42K shares.

CMO’s Market Performance

CMO stocks went up by 0.16% for the week, with a monthly drop of -2.56% and a quarterly performance of -5.74%, while its annual performance rate touched 2.01%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.54% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.15% for Capstead Mortgage Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 8.43% for CMO stocks with a simple moving average of 10.18% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CMO

JMP Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CMO reach a price target of $6. The rating they have provided for CMO stocks is “Mkt Outperform” according to the report published on March 30th, 2020.

CMO Trading at 4.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CMO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.49% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.54%, as shares surge +5.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.23% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CMO rose by +11.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +15.49% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.14. In addition, Capstead Mortgage Corporation saw 4.65% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CMO

Equity return is now at value 11.30, with 0.90 for asset returns.