Buy or Sell Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

Opendoor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:OPEN) went down by -0.83% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $39.24. The company’s stock price has collected -0.14% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 07/14/21 that Opendoor to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 11, 2021

Is It Worth Investing in Opendoor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ :OPEN) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for Opendoor Technologies Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $31.83. OPEN currently public float of 489.31M and currently shorts hold a 8.31% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of OPEN was 10.90M shares.

OPEN’s Market Performance

OPEN stocks went down by -0.14% for the week, with a monthly drop of -16.33% and a quarterly performance of -26.31%, while its annual performance rate touched 20.50%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.20% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.09% for Opendoor Technologies Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -10.27% for OPEN stocks with a simple moving average of -33.77% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OPEN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OPEN stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for OPEN by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for OPEN in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $17 based on the research report published on May 17th of the current year 2021.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see OPEN reach a price target of $34. The rating they have provided for OPEN stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 18th, 2021.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Outperform” to OPEN, setting the target price at $37 in the report published on March 01st of the current year.

OPEN Trading at -10.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OPEN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -63.30% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.09%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.20%, as shares sank -15.79% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.14% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OPEN fell by -0.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -11.93% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.91. In addition, Opendoor Technologies Inc. saw -36.65% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OPEN starting from Wu Eric Chung-Wei, who sale 186,265 shares at the price of $14.60 back on Jul 16. After this action, Wu Eric Chung-Wei now owns 34,628,864 shares of Opendoor Technologies Inc., valued at $2,718,612 using the latest closing price.

WHEELER CARRIE, the CFO of Opendoor Technologies Inc., sale 119,175 shares at $17.10 during a trade that took place back on Jun 23, which means that WHEELER CARRIE is holding 4,447,029 shares at $2,037,893 based on the most recent closing price.