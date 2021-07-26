ATA Creativity Global (AACG) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) went up by 24.02% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $19.75. The company’s stock price has collected 33.23% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 05/13/21 that ATA Creativity Global Reports First Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Is It Worth Investing in ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ :AACG) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for AACG is at 1.79. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for ATA Creativity Global declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $6.50. AACG currently public float of 8.74M and currently shorts hold a 0.11% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AACG was 884.70K shares.

AACG’s Market Performance

AACG stocks went up by 33.23% for the week, with a monthly jump of 39.06% and a quarterly performance of 45.42%, while its annual performance rate touched 230.40%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 16.46% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 13.10% for ATA Creativity Global. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 36.78% for AACG stocks with a simple moving average of 51.64% for the last 200 days.

AACG Trading at 37.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AACG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -79.09% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.10%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 16.46%, as shares surge +36.75% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +50.73% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AACG rose by +33.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +272.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.07. In addition, ATA Creativity Global saw 247.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for AACG

Equity return is now at value -44.20, with -16.50 for asset returns.