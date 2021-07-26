Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. (APT) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. (AMEX:APT) went up by 9.05% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $25.55. The company’s stock price has collected 26.83% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 05/24/21 that ALPHA PRO TECH, LTD. ANNOUNCES 2021 ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS TO BE HELD IN VIRTUAL FORMAT ONLY

Is It Worth Investing in Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. (AMEX :APT) Right Now?

Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. (AMEX:APT) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 5.38 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for APT is at -1.65. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $16.75, which is $6.87 above the current price. APT currently public float of 12.01M and currently shorts hold a 10.62% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of APT was 796.63K shares.

APT’s Market Performance

APT stocks went up by 26.83% for the week, with a monthly jump of 24.75% and a quarterly performance of -2.66%, while its annual performance rate touched -56.09%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 18.96% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.75% for Alpha Pro Tech Ltd.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 22.21% for APT stocks with a simple moving average of -13.82% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of APT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for APT stocks, with Dougherty & Company repeating the rating for APT by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for APT in the upcoming period, according to Dougherty & Company is $2.50 based on the research report published on March 30th of the previous year 2010.

Dougherty & Company, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see APT reach a price target of $10. The rating they have provided for APT stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 16th, 2009.

APT Trading at 21.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought APT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -61.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.75%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 18.96%, as shares surge +19.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.24% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, APT rose by +26.83%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -36.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.17. In addition, Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. saw -11.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at APT starting from Millar Donna, who sale 16,800 shares at the price of $8.02 back on Jun 15. After this action, Millar Donna now owns 1,268,553 shares of Alpha Pro Tech Ltd., valued at $134,736 using the latest closing price.

Garcia David R, the Director of Alpha Pro Tech Ltd., sale 5,000 shares at $8.22 during a trade that took place back on May 26, which means that Garcia David R is holding 0 shares at $41,081 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for APT

Equity return is now at value 45.60, with 38.80 for asset returns.