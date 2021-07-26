A Lesson to Learn: Open Lending Corporation (LPRO)

Open Lending Corporation (NASDAQ:LPRO) went down by -8.54% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $44.00. The company’s stock price has collected -5.92% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 07/20/21 that Open Lending to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results on August 10, 2021

Is It Worth Investing in Open Lending Corporation (NASDAQ :LPRO) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 10 analysts out of 12 who provided ratings for Open Lending Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $47.36, which is $11.11 above the current price. LPRO currently public float of 100.38M and currently shorts hold a 5.26% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of LPRO was 1.07M shares.

LPRO’s Market Performance

LPRO stocks went down by -5.92% for the week, with a monthly drop of -11.70% and a quarterly performance of -1.54%, while its annual performance rate touched 102.94%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.41% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.94% for Open Lending Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -10.62% for LPRO stocks with a simple moving average of 2.80% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LPRO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LPRO stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for LPRO by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for LPRO in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $40 based on the research report published on July 23rd of the current year 2021.

Canaccord Genuity, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LPRO reach a price target of $55, previously predicting the price at $45. The rating they have provided for LPRO stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on June 28th, 2021.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Equal-Weight” to LPRO, setting the target price at $40 in the report published on April 12th of the current year.

LPRO Trading at -6.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LPRO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.41%, as shares sank -10.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.40% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LPRO fell by -5.92%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +30.60% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $40.66. In addition, Open Lending Corporation saw 4.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LPRO starting from Jessup Ross M., who sale 242,351 shares at the price of $32.64 back on Apr 06. After this action, Jessup Ross M. now owns 3,547,089 shares of Open Lending Corporation, valued at $7,910,337 using the latest closing price.

Flynn John Joseph, the See Remarks of Open Lending Corporation, sale 226,194 shares at $32.64 during a trade that took place back on Apr 06, which means that Flynn John Joseph is holding 3,100,020 shares at $7,382,972 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LPRO

Equity return is now at value 102.50, with -33.80 for asset returns.