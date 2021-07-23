Xenetic Biosciences Inc. (XBIO) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Xenetic Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIO) went down by -2.62% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $5.85. The company’s stock price has collected -3.63% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 07/20/21 that Thinking about buying stock in Neurobo Pharmaceuticals, Xenetic Biosciences, Amneal Pharmaceuticals, PLx Pharma, or Orbital Energy Group?

Is It Worth Investing in Xenetic Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ :XBIO) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for XBIO is at 2.45. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Xenetic Biosciences Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $5.00. XBIO currently public float of 8.02M and currently shorts hold a 0.39% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of XBIO was 428.69K shares.

XBIO’s Market Performance

XBIO stocks went down by -3.63% for the week, with a monthly drop of -8.82% and a quarterly performance of -7.00%, while its annual performance rate touched 50.00%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.00% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.90% for Xenetic Biosciences Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -6.12% for XBIO stocks with a simple moving average of -4.75% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of XBIO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for XBIO stocks, with Maxim Group repeating the rating for XBIO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for XBIO in the upcoming period, according to Maxim Group is $2.50 based on the research report published on January 08th of the previous year 2020.

XBIO Trading at -7.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought XBIO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -68.21% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.00%, as shares sank -12.68% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.91% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, XBIO fell by -3.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +114.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.9677. In addition, Xenetic Biosciences Inc. saw -8.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for XBIO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-322.96 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Xenetic Biosciences Inc. stands at -2493.11. The total capital return value is set at -9.56, while invested capital returns managed to touch -73.96. Equity return is now at value -95.30, with -83.90 for asset returns.

Based on Xenetic Biosciences Inc. (XBIO), the company’s capital structure generated 0.51 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.51. Total debt to assets is 0.47, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.22. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.22.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.61, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.04. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 13.20.