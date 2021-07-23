Why Universe Pharmaceuticals INC (UPC)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

Universe Pharmaceuticals INC (NASDAQ:UPC) went up by 44.53% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $11.99. The company’s stock price has collected 40.29% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 05/25/21 that Universe Pharmaceuticals INC Enters into Letter of Intent for Strategic Cooperation with Kitanihon Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

Is It Worth Investing in Universe Pharmaceuticals INC (NASDAQ :UPC) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Universe Pharmaceuticals INC declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Today, the average trading volume of UPC was 174.08K shares.

UPC’s Market Performance

UPC stocks went up by 40.29% for the week, with a monthly jump of 26.57% and a quarterly performance of 7.89%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 15.14% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.12% for Universe Pharmaceuticals INC. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 29.91% for UPC stocks with a simple moving average of 10.69% for the last 200 days.

UPC Trading at 24.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UPC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -68.06% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.14%, as shares surge +26.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.06% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UPC rose by +40.29%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.99. In addition, Universe Pharmaceuticals INC saw -19.37% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for UPC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+33.39 for the present operating margin

+45.24 for the gross margin

The net margin for Universe Pharmaceuticals INC stands at +24.62. The total capital return value is set at 53.46, while invested capital returns managed to touch 45.55.

Based on Universe Pharmaceuticals INC (UPC), the company’s capital structure generated 12.72 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 11.28.

The receivables turnover for the company is 3.55 and the total asset turnover is 1.32. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.85.