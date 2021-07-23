Why Sonoco Products Company (SON)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON) went down by -4.83% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $69.83. The company’s stock price has collected -6.71% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 18 hours ago that Sonoco Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results

Is It Worth Investing in Sonoco Products Company (NYSE :SON) Right Now?

Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 31.76 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for SON is at 0.82. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 9 who provided ratings for Sonoco Products Company declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 9 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $65.50, which is $4.1 above the current price. SON currently public float of 100.05M and currently shorts hold a 2.53% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SON was 368.20K shares.

SON’s Market Performance

SON stocks went down by -6.71% for the week, with a monthly drop of -5.36% and a quarterly performance of -2.92%, while its annual performance rate touched 15.77%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.95% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.78% for Sonoco Products Company. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -6.21% for SON stocks with a simple moving average of 1.32% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SON

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SON reach a price target of $69. The rating they have provided for SON stocks is “Equal Weight” according to the report published on April 08th, 2021.

BMO Capital Markets gave a rating of “Market Perform” to SON, setting the target price at $65 in the report published on January 26th of the current year.

SON Trading at -6.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SON to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.95%, as shares sank -4.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.83% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SON fell by -6.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +18.92% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $66.45. In addition, Sonoco Products Company saw 5.43% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SON starting from Thompson Marcy J, who sale 884 shares at the price of $67.47 back on Jun 02. After this action, Thompson Marcy J now owns 16,316 shares of Sonoco Products Company, valued at $59,639 using the latest closing price.

Fuller Rodger D, the Executive Vice President of Sonoco Products Company, sale 7,204 shares at $67.95 during a trade that took place back on May 12, which means that Fuller Rodger D is holding 76,285 shares at $489,513 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SON

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.05 for the present operating margin

+20.03 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sonoco Products Company stands at +3.96. The total capital return value is set at 13.64, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.23. Equity return is now at value 10.70, with 3.60 for asset returns.

Based on Sonoco Products Company (SON), the company’s capital structure generated 106.04 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 51.47. Total debt to assets is 38.17, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 79.31. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 38.49.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.42, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.27. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.66 and the total asset turnover is 1.01. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.21.