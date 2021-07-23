Why Quantum Computing Inc. (QUBT)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

Quantum Computing Inc. (NASDAQ:QUBT) went down by -8.11% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $25.07. The company’s stock price has collected 28.49% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 07/14/21 that Quantum Computing Inc. Lists on Nasdaq Capital Market

Is It Worth Investing in Quantum Computing Inc. (NASDAQ :QUBT) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for QUBT is at 3.85. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Quantum Computing Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

QUBT currently public float of 20.68M and currently shorts hold a 0.41% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of QUBT was 163.08K shares.

QUBT’s Market Performance

QUBT stocks went up by 28.49% for the week, with a monthly jump of 58.71% and a quarterly performance of 38.02%, while its annual performance rate touched 227.41%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 14.19% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.95% for Quantum Computing Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 47.90% for QUBT stocks with a simple moving average of 22.07% for the last 200 days.

QUBT Trading at 49.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought QUBT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -64.74% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.19%, as shares surge +62.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +124.37% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, QUBT rose by +28.49%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +129.61% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.15. In addition, Quantum Computing Inc. saw -37.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for QUBT

The total capital return value is set at -253.37, while invested capital returns managed to touch -417.01. Equity return is now at value -427.00, with -323.70 for asset returns.

Based on Quantum Computing Inc. (QUBT), the company’s capital structure generated 1.50 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.48.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 21.98.