Wall Street Pummels Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR) After Recent Earnings Report

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) went up by 2.03% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $71.12. The company’s stock price has collected 1.69% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 16 hours ago that Restaurant Brands International Inc. to Report Second Quarter 2021 Results on July 30, 2021

Is It Worth Investing in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE :QSR) Right Now?

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 38.20 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for QSR is at 1.18. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 18 analysts out of 30 who provided ratings for Restaurant Brands International Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 11 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $74.38, which is $5.59 above the current price. QSR currently public float of 277.50M and currently shorts hold a 2.45% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of QSR was 1.13M shares.

QSR’s Market Performance

QSR stocks went up by 1.69% for the week, with a monthly drop of -1.34% and a quarterly performance of -2.46%, while its annual performance rate touched 12.42%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.10% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.50% for Restaurant Brands International Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.22% for QSR stocks with a simple moving average of 3.53% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of QSR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for QSR stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for QSR by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for QSR in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $86 based on the research report published on June 28th of the current year 2021.

Argus, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see QSR reach a price target of $80. The rating they have provided for QSR stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on May 06th, 2021.

QSR Trading at -2.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought QSR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.10%, as shares sank -0.28% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.57% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, QSR rose by +1.69%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +12.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $64.12. In addition, Restaurant Brands International Inc. saw 6.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at QSR starting from Lemann Marc, who purchase 15,000 shares at the price of $67.15 back on Jun 18. After this action, Lemann Marc now owns 15,000 shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc., valued at $1,007,250 using the latest closing price.

Dunnigan Matthew, the CFO of Restaurant Brands International Inc., sale 10,000 shares at $66.64 during a trade that took place back on Jun 18, which means that Dunnigan Matthew is holding 45,492 shares at $666,400 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for QSR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+31.80 for the present operating margin

+56.54 for the gross margin

The net margin for Restaurant Brands International Inc. stands at +9.78. The total capital return value is set at 9.32, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.21. Equity return is now at value 22.70, with 2.30 for asset returns.

Based on Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR), the company’s capital structure generated 647.99 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 86.63. Total debt to assets is 61.65, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 636.55. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 85.10.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.15, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.33. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.75 and the total asset turnover is 0.23. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.41.