Wall Street Praises Tenable Holdings Inc. (TENB) After Recent Earnings Report

Tenable Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) went up by 1.95% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $58.45. The company’s stock price has collected 10.87% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 07/13/21 that Tenable Announces Date for its Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call

Is It Worth Investing in Tenable Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ :TENB) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 13 analysts out of 14 who provided ratings for Tenable Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $58.38, which is $15.4 above the current price. TENB currently public float of 99.49M and currently shorts hold a 2.89% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TENB was 1.06M shares.

TENB’s Market Performance

TENB stocks went up by 10.87% for the week, with a monthly drop of -2.35% and a quarterly performance of 8.95%, while its annual performance rate touched 40.18%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.71% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.44% for Tenable Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 5.39% for TENB stocks with a simple moving average of 5.31% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TENB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TENB stocks, with Needham repeating the rating for TENB by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for TENB in the upcoming period, according to Needham is $51 based on the research report published on June 11th of the current year 2021.

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TENB reach a price target of $54. The rating they have provided for TENB stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on February 22nd, 2021.

Stifel gave a rating of “Buy” to TENB, setting the target price at $55 in the report published on February 18th of the current year.

TENB Trading at 5.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TENB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.71%, as shares sank -0.90% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.33% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TENB rose by +10.87%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +12.72% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $41.69. In addition, Tenable Holdings Inc. saw -15.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TENB starting from Yoran Amit, who sale 37,500 shares at the price of $40.25 back on Jul 14. After this action, Yoran Amit now owns 216,009 shares of Tenable Holdings Inc., valued at $1,509,375 using the latest closing price.

Yoran Amit, the President, CEO and Chairman of Tenable Holdings Inc., sale 22,500 shares at $40.22 during a trade that took place back on Jul 14, which means that Yoran Amit is holding 425,947 shares at $904,950 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TENB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-8.20 for the present operating margin

+82.38 for the gross margin

The net margin for Tenable Holdings Inc. stands at -9.71. The total capital return value is set at -20.40, while invested capital returns managed to touch -24.79. Equity return is now at value -19.50, with -4.20 for asset returns.

Based on Tenable Holdings Inc. (TENB), the company’s capital structure generated 38.72 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 27.91. Total debt to assets is 8.45, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 36.19. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 26.09.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 11.46, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.19 and the total asset turnover is 0.70. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.20.