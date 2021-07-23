Wall Street Praises NICE Ltd. (NICE) After Recent Earnings Report

NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) went up by 2.92% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $288.73. The company’s stock price has collected 11.89% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 17 hours ago that NICE and RapidSOS Enter into Strategic Partnership to Deliver Data-Driven Incident Reconstruction and Insights to 911 Centers

Is It Worth Investing in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ :NICE) Right Now?

NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 93.18 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for NICE is at 0.78. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 10 analysts out of 11 who provided ratings for NICE Ltd. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $298.33, which is $9.92 above the current price. NICE currently public float of 62.73M and currently shorts hold a 2.19% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of NICE was 274.37K shares.

NICE’s Market Performance

NICE stocks went up by 11.89% for the week, with a monthly jump of 22.78% and a quarterly performance of 20.65%, while its annual performance rate touched 39.80%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.42% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.04% for NICE Ltd.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 12.34% for NICE stocks with a simple moving average of 17.43% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NICE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NICE stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for NICE by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for NICE in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $300 based on the research report published on July 07th of the current year 2021.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NICE reach a price target of $260, previously predicting the price at $261. The rating they have provided for NICE stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on June 09th, 2021.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Buy” to NICE, setting the target price at $312 in the report published on March 03rd of the current year.

NICE Trading at 20.98% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NICE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.04%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.42%, as shares surge +20.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +25.66% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NICE rose by +11.89%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +22.94% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $255.90. In addition, NICE Ltd. saw 0.43% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for NICE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.69 for the present operating margin

+58.98 for the gross margin

The net margin for NICE Ltd. stands at +11.93. The total capital return value is set at 8.04, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.21. Equity return is now at value 8.10, with 4.90 for asset returns.

Based on NICE Ltd. (NICE), the company’s capital structure generated 31.04 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 23.69. Total debt to assets is 18.80, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 20.03. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 15.29.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 10.11, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.35 and the total asset turnover is 0.43. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.86.