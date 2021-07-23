The Chart for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (IFF) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) went up by 0.74% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $150.16. The company’s stock price has collected 1.42% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 07/21/21 that IFF to Release Second Quarter 2021 Results August 5

Is It Worth Investing in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE :IFF) Right Now?

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 80.03 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for IFF is at 0.97. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 11 analysts out of 21 who provided ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 3 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $162.12, which is $12.24 above the current price. IFF currently public float of 224.41M and currently shorts hold a 2.84% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of IFF was 1.26M shares.

IFF’s Market Performance

IFF stocks went up by 1.42% for the week, with a monthly drop of -2.05% and a quarterly performance of 2.50%, while its annual performance rate touched 13.61%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.00% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.53% for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.63% for IFF stocks with a simple moving average of 12.69% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IFF

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see IFF reach a price target of $160. The rating they have provided for IFF stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on April 12th, 2021.

Berenberg gave a rating of “Buy” to IFF, setting the target price at $160 in the report published on March 25th of the current year.

IFF Trading at 0.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IFF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.74% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.00%, as shares sank -1.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.31% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IFF rose by +1.42%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +23.39% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $146.85. In addition, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. saw 34.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IFF starting from GORDON ILENE S, who purchase 1,000 shares at the price of $140.39 back on May 14. After this action, GORDON ILENE S now owns 1,255 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc., valued at $140,386 using the latest closing price.

Herriott Simon, the President Health & Biosciences of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc., sale 1,332 shares at $138.47 during a trade that took place back on May 13, which means that Herriott Simon is holding 1,515 shares at $184,442 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IFF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.23 for the present operating margin

+37.16 for the gross margin

The net margin for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. stands at +7.16. The total capital return value is set at 6.53, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.50.

Based on International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (IFF), the company’s capital structure generated 74.88 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 42.82. Total debt to assets is 34.86, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 64.14. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 36.68.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.25, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.29. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.74 and the total asset turnover is 0.38. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.61.