Sequential Brands Group Inc. (SQBG) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

Sequential Brands Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SQBG) went up by 12.91% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $40.49. The company’s stock price has collected 15.70% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 06/22/21 that NOTICE for Investors in NASDAQ: SQBG Shareholder Notice: Update in Lawsuit Against Sequential Brands Group, Inc. Announced by Shareholders Foundation

Is It Worth Investing in Sequential Brands Group Inc. (NASDAQ :SQBG) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for SQBG is at 1.61. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Sequential Brands Group Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $12.00. SQBG currently public float of 0.83M and currently shorts hold a 11.09% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SQBG was 1.56M shares.

SQBG’s Market Performance

SQBG stocks went up by 15.70% for the week, with a monthly jump of 38.04% and a quarterly performance of -38.93%, while its annual performance rate touched 34.53%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 16.76% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 29.28% for Sequential Brands Group Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 4.77% for SQBG stocks with a simple moving average of -19.70% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SQBG

Canaccord Genuity, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SQBG reach a price target of $1.50, previously predicting the price at $6. The rating they have provided for SQBG stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on November 10th, 2017.

FBR & Co. gave a rating of “Outperform” to SQBG, setting the target price at $7 in the report published on July 11th of the previous year.

SQBG Trading at 16.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SQBG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -71.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 29.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 16.76%, as shares surge +30.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.21% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SQBG rose by +15.70%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +145.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.32. In addition, Sequential Brands Group Inc. saw -18.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SQBG starting from STEWART MARTHA, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $22.00 back on Jul 06. After this action, STEWART MARTHA now owns 181,360 shares of Sequential Brands Group Inc., valued at $220,000 using the latest closing price.

STEWART MARTHA, the 10% Owner of Sequential Brands Group Inc., sale 3,266 shares at $10.82 during a trade that took place back on Jun 07, which means that STEWART MARTHA is holding 201,360 shares at $35,339 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SQBG

Equity return is now at value -332.20, with -14.60 for asset returns.