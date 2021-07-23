RAPT Therapeutics Inc. (RAPT) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

RAPT Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) went down by -5.86% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $43.26. The company’s stock price has collected 7.24% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 06/21/21 that Thinking about buying stock in Anavex Life Sciences, Globalstar, Rapt Therapeutics, Aytu Biopharma, or Evofem Biosciences?

Is It Worth Investing in RAPT Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ :RAPT) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for RAPT Therapeutics Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $63.33. RAPT currently public float of 16.50M and currently shorts hold a 10.71% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of RAPT was 943.37K shares.

RAPT’s Market Performance

RAPT stocks went up by 7.24% for the week, with a monthly drop of -7.43% and a quarterly performance of 47.48%, while its annual performance rate touched 25.05%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.00% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.90% for RAPT Therapeutics Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.30% for RAPT stocks with a simple moving average of 32.47% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RAPT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RAPT stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for RAPT by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for RAPT in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $61 based on the research report published on June 21st of the current year 2021.

H.C. Wainwright, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RAPT reach a price target of $40. The rating they have provided for RAPT stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on June 01st, 2020.

Cantor Fitzgerald gave a rating of “Overweight” to RAPT, setting the target price at $37 in the report published on May 19th of the previous year.

RAPT Trading at 19.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RAPT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.00%, as shares sank -7.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +73.78% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RAPT rose by +7.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +0.03% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $32.44. In addition, RAPT Therapeutics Inc. saw 62.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RAPT starting from HO WILLIAM, who sale 1,000 shares at the price of $30.23 back on Jul 15. After this action, HO WILLIAM now owns 57,529 shares of RAPT Therapeutics Inc., valued at $30,230 using the latest closing price.

Brockstedt Dirk G., the Chief Scientific Officer of RAPT Therapeutics Inc., sale 2,648 shares at $33.53 during a trade that took place back on Jul 12, which means that Brockstedt Dirk G. is holding 19,812 shares at $88,787 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RAPT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1055.41 for the present operating margin

The net margin for RAPT Therapeutics Inc. stands at -1049.03. The total capital return value is set at -60.03, while invested capital returns managed to touch -59.66. Equity return is now at value -52.50, with -45.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.84.