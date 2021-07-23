Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Kaleido Biosciences Inc. (KLDO)?

Kaleido Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO) went down by -15.09% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $20.50. The company’s stock price has collected -9.90% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 06/10/21 that Kaleido Biosciences to Participate in the JMP Securities Life Sciences Conference

Is It Worth Investing in Kaleido Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ :KLDO) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for Kaleido Biosciences Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $16.00. KLDO currently public float of 39.02M and currently shorts hold a 8.76% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of KLDO was 280.23K shares.

KLDO’s Market Performance

KLDO stocks went down by -9.90% for the week, with a monthly drop of -5.64% and a quarterly performance of -13.67%, while its annual performance rate touched -0.48%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.40% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.77% for Kaleido Biosciences Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -17.11% for KLDO stocks with a simple moving average of -28.02% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KLDO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KLDO stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for KLDO by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for KLDO in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $19 based on the research report published on February 09th of the current year 2021.

JMP Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see KLDO reach a price target of $22. The rating they have provided for KLDO stocks is “Mkt Outperform” according to the report published on December 23rd, 2020.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Equal-Weight” to KLDO, setting the target price at $8 in the report published on May 21st of the previous year.

KLDO Trading at -12.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KLDO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -69.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.40%, as shares sank -11.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.50% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KLDO fell by -9.90%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -37.76% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.43. In addition, Kaleido Biosciences Inc. saw -31.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KLDO starting from Flagship Ventures Fund IV Gene, who purchase 215,000 shares at the price of $11.50 back on Feb 08. After this action, Flagship Ventures Fund IV Gene now owns 2,982,639 shares of Kaleido Biosciences Inc., valued at $2,472,500 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KLDO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-8089.64 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Kaleido Biosciences Inc. stands at -8371.28. The total capital return value is set at -142.31, while invested capital returns managed to touch -150.94. Equity return is now at value -189.70, with -104.90 for asset returns.

Based on Kaleido Biosciences Inc. (KLDO), the company’s capital structure generated 102.50 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 50.62. Total debt to assets is 35.24, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 89.65. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 44.27.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 286.34, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.08. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.92.