Is Eastside Distilling Inc. (EAST) a Keeper?

Eastside Distilling Inc. (NASDAQ:EAST) went up by 14.81% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.99. The company’s stock price has collected 21.33% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 07/14/21 that Eastside Distilling, Inc. to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on Thursday, August 12, 2021

Is It Worth Investing in Eastside Distilling Inc. (NASDAQ :EAST) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for EAST is at 1.73. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Eastside Distilling Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $6.00. EAST currently public float of 9.78M and currently shorts hold a 1.30% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of EAST was 219.94K shares.

EAST’s Market Performance

EAST stocks went up by 21.33% for the week, with a monthly jump of 54.23% and a quarterly performance of 150.29%, while its annual performance rate touched 294.59%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.52% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.75% for Eastside Distilling Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 34.04% for EAST stocks with a simple moving average of 129.14% for the last 200 days.

EAST Trading at 55.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EAST to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 9.77% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.75%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.52%, as shares surge +46.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +140.66% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EAST rose by +21.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +274.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.34. In addition, Eastside Distilling Inc. saw 242.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EAST starting from FINNSSON ERIC J., who sale 7,000 shares at the price of $2.90 back on Jun 17. After this action, FINNSSON ERIC J. now owns 46,670 shares of Eastside Distilling Inc., valued at $20,300 using the latest closing price.

Block Paul, the Chairman & CEO of Eastside Distilling Inc., purchase 20,000 shares at $1.79 during a trade that took place back on May 19, which means that Block Paul is holding 163,909 shares at $35,800 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EAST

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-62.33 for the present operating margin

+16.45 for the gross margin

The net margin for Eastside Distilling Inc. stands at -70.31. The total capital return value is set at -59.53, while invested capital returns managed to touch -123.06. Equity return is now at value -100.10, with -8.40 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.84, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.52. The receivables turnover for the company is 13.58 and the total asset turnover is 0.41. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.42.