Is a Correction Looming Ahead for DMC Global Inc. (BOOM)

DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) went down by -9.35% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $70.00. The company’s stock price has collected -8.09% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 18 hours ago that DMC Global Reports Second Quarter Financial Results

Is It Worth Investing in DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ :BOOM) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for BOOM is at 1.15. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for DMC Global Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $59.00, which is $17.49 above the current price. BOOM currently public float of 15.57M and currently shorts hold a 11.21% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BOOM was 196.62K shares.

BOOM’s Market Performance

BOOM stocks went down by -8.09% for the week, with a monthly drop of -15.69% and a quarterly performance of -9.31%, while its annual performance rate touched 64.87%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.82% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.29% for DMC Global Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -21.09% for BOOM stocks with a simple moving average of -16.11% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BOOM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BOOM stocks, with ROTH Capital repeating the rating for BOOM by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for BOOM in the upcoming period, according to ROTH Capital is $30 based on the research report published on March 09th of the previous year 2020.

Sidoti gave a rating of “Buy” to BOOM, setting the target price at $76 in the report published on July 10th of the previous year.

BOOM Trading at -22.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BOOM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -38.91% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.82%, as shares sank -25.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -19.32% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BOOM fell by -14.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +28.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $53.43. In addition, DMC Global Inc. saw 9.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BOOM starting from Aldous David C, who sale 2,000 shares at the price of $67.00 back on Mar 11. After this action, Aldous David C now owns 30,331 shares of DMC Global Inc., valued at $134,000 using the latest closing price.

KUTA MICHAEL, the Chief Financial Officer of DMC Global Inc., sale 10,000 shares at $66.36 during a trade that took place back on Mar 11, which means that KUTA MICHAEL is holding 10,695 shares at $663,600 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BOOM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+1.04 for the present operating margin

+27.63 for the gross margin

The net margin for DMC Global Inc. stands at -0.62. The total capital return value is set at 1.14, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.69.

Based on DMC Global Inc. (BOOM), the company’s capital structure generated 11.72 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 10.49. Total debt to assets is 8.25, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 9.25. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 8.28.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.66, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.97 and the total asset turnover is 0.82. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.04.