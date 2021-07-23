Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (CDAY)

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) went up by 1.43% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $111.93. The company’s stock price has collected 3.56% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 07/19/21 that Ceridian 2021 Future of Work Report: AI Fueling Talent Acquisition as War for Talent Heats Up Post-Pandemic

Is It Worth Investing in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE :CDAY) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 17 who provided ratings for Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 7 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $105.93, which is $8.41 above the current price. CDAY currently public float of 147.89M and currently shorts hold a 6.12% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CDAY was 852.77K shares.

CDAY’s Market Performance

CDAY stocks went up by 3.56% for the week, with a monthly jump of 5.11% and a quarterly performance of 5.61%, while its annual performance rate touched 22.41%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.22% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.38% for Ceridian HCM Holding Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.60% for CDAY stocks with a simple moving average of 6.09% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CDAY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CDAY stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for CDAY by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for CDAY in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $98 based on the research report published on June 30th of the current year 2021.

Wolfe Research gave a rating of “Outperform” to CDAY, setting the target price at $105 in the report published on April 23rd of the current year.

CDAY Trading at 7.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CDAY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.22%, as shares surge +2.87% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.81% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CDAY rose by +3.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +11.95% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $97.38. In addition, Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. saw -7.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CDAY starting from Turner Leagh Erin, who sale 6,000 shares at the price of $95.55 back on Jul 15. After this action, Turner Leagh Erin now owns 113,111 shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc., valued at $573,324 using the latest closing price.

Turner Leagh Erin, the President and COO of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc., sale 4,000 shares at $85.61 during a trade that took place back on Jun 07, which means that Turner Leagh Erin is holding 113,111 shares at $342,440 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CDAY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.04 for the present operating margin

+49.60 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. stands at -0.47. The total capital return value is set at 0.95, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.15. Equity return is now at value -1.50, with -0.50 for asset returns.

Based on Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (CDAY), the company’s capital structure generated 33.93 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 25.33. Total debt to assets is 10.62, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 33.09. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 24.70.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 19.19, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.26 and the total asset turnover is 0.13. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.07.