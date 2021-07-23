Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (ATI)

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) went down by -2.26% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $25.03. The company’s stock price has collected -5.48% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 07/14/21 that ATI Employees Complete Ratification of New Four-Year Agreement

Is It Worth Investing in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE :ATI) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for ATI is at 1.83. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for Allegheny Technologies Incorporated declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $25.50, which is $4.65 above the current price. ATI currently public float of 126.29M and currently shorts hold a 12.19% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ATI was 1.29M shares.

ATI’s Market Performance

ATI stocks went down by -5.48% for the week, with a monthly drop of -8.10% and a quarterly performance of -11.50%, while its annual performance rate touched 106.77%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.84% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.49% for Allegheny Technologies Incorporated. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -5.08% for ATI stocks with a simple moving average of 6.63% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ATI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ATI stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for ATI by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for ATI in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $22 based on the research report published on July 07th of the current year 2021.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ATI reach a price target of $25, previously predicting the price at $10. The rating they have provided for ATI stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on June 15th, 2021.

Barclays gave a rating of “Overweight” to ATI, setting the target price at $26 in the report published on March 16th of the current year.

ATI Trading at -11.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ATI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.84%, as shares sank -6.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.39% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ATI fell by -5.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +103.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $20.84. In addition, Allegheny Technologies Incorporated saw 18.37% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ATI starting from Kramer Kevin B, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $25.00 back on Jun 01. After this action, Kramer Kevin B now owns 152,570 shares of Allegheny Technologies Incorporated, valued at $250,000 using the latest closing price.

Kramer Kevin B, the Sr. VP, CCMO of Allegheny Technologies Incorporated, sale 10,000 shares at $22.00 during a trade that took place back on Mar 15, which means that Kramer Kevin B is holding 162,570 shares at $220,001 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ATI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.20 for the present operating margin

+9.94 for the gross margin

The net margin for Allegheny Technologies Incorporated stands at -52.73. The total capital return value is set at 3.18, while invested capital returns managed to touch -55.15. Equity return is now at value -143.20, with -34.90 for asset returns.

Based on Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (ATI), the company’s capital structure generated 319.29 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 76.15. Total debt to assets is 41.24, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 312.11. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 74.44.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.09, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.51. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.10 and the total asset turnover is 0.62. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.16.