Here’s Our Rant About Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AGIO)

Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) went down by -7.77% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $62.15. The company’s stock price has collected -8.82% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 07/15/21 that Agios to Webcast Conference Call of Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on July 29, 2021

Is It Worth Investing in Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ :AGIO) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for AGIO is at 1.62. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 13 who provided ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $64.50, which is $14.18 above the current price. AGIO currently public float of 60.85M and currently shorts hold a 7.50% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AGIO was 672.96K shares.

AGIO’s Market Performance

AGIO stocks went down by -8.82% for the week, with a monthly drop of -10.01% and a quarterly performance of -7.32%, while its annual performance rate touched -3.53%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.59% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.22% for Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -9.13% for AGIO stocks with a simple moving average of 4.42% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AGIO

H.C. Wainwright, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AGIO reach a price target of $88. The rating they have provided for AGIO stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on June 10th, 2021.

SVB Leerink gave a rating of “Outperform” to AGIO, setting the target price at $50 in the report published on March 01st of the current year.

AGIO Trading at -10.09% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AGIO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.59%, as shares sank -9.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.95% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AGIO fell by -8.82%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +40.72% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $56.03. In addition, Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw 18.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AGIO starting from Alenson Carman, who sale 1,777 shares at the price of $61.61 back on Jun 21. After this action, Alenson Carman now owns 0 shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $109,481 using the latest closing price.

Bowden Christopher, the Chief Medical Officer of Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc., sale 48,493 shares at $60.11 during a trade that took place back on Jun 18, which means that Bowden Christopher is holding 15,487 shares at $2,914,851 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AGIO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-155.59 for the present operating margin

+89.29 for the gross margin

The net margin for Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. stands at -161.11. The total capital return value is set at -50.23, while invested capital returns managed to touch -52.61. Equity return is now at value 170.00, with 121.50 for asset returns.

Based on Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AGIO), the company’s capital structure generated 26.33 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 20.84. Total debt to assets is 12.33, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 24.48. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 19.38.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 12.41, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.98 and the total asset turnover is 0.23. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.74.