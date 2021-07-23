Here’s How Your Trade DPCM Capital Inc. (XPOA) Aggressively Right Now

DPCM Capital Inc. (NYSE:XPOA) went down by -0.20% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $11.96. The company’s stock price has collected -0.10% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 05/20/21 that Leading Mobile Entertainment Company Jam City to Become Publicly Traded Company Through Merger with DPCM Capital, Inc.

Is It Worth Investing in DPCM Capital Inc. (NYSE :XPOA) Right Now?

DPCM Capital Inc. (NYSE:XPOA) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 32.88 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for DPCM Capital Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

XPOA currently public float of 29.88M and currently shorts hold a 3.29% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of XPOA was 308.25K shares.

XPOA’s Market Performance

XPOA stocks went down by -0.10% for the week, with a monthly drop of -0.61% and a quarterly performance of -0.30%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 0.43% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 0.29% for DPCM Capital Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.26% for XPOA stocks with a simple moving average of -3.41% for the last 200 days.

XPOA Trading at -0.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought XPOA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.64% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.43%, as shares sank -0.61% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.92% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, XPOA fell by -0.10%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.87. In addition, DPCM Capital Inc. saw -5.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for XPOA

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.03.