Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Suburban Propane Partners L.P. (SPH)?

Suburban Propane Partners L.P. (NYSE:SPH) went up by 2.31% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $18.18. The company’s stock price has collected 1.77% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 15 hours ago that Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. Declares Increase in Annualized Distribution Rate to $1.30 per Common Unit

Is It Worth Investing in Suburban Propane Partners L.P. (NYSE :SPH) Right Now?

Suburban Propane Partners L.P. (NYSE:SPH) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 9.07 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for SPH is at 0.67. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for Suburban Propane Partners L.P. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $18.67, which is $3.14 above the current price. SPH currently public float of 61.19M and currently shorts hold a 1.50% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SPH was 320.45K shares.

SPH’s Market Performance

SPH stocks went up by 1.77% for the week, with a monthly jump of 1.04% and a quarterly performance of 5.65%, while its annual performance rate touched 4.16%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.33% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.00% for Suburban Propane Partners L.P.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.55% for SPH stocks with a simple moving average of 0.83% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SPH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SPH stocks, with Argus repeating the rating for SPH by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SPH in the upcoming period, according to Argus is $18 based on the research report published on March 26th of the current year 2021.

SPH Trading at 2.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SPH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.58% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.33%, as shares surge +1.77% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.57% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SPH rose by +1.77%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.30% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.46. In addition, Suburban Propane Partners L.P. saw 4.51% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SPH starting from LOGAN HAROLD R JR, who sale 3,000 shares at the price of $15.14 back on Feb 11. After this action, LOGAN HAROLD R JR now owns 24,599 shares of Suburban Propane Partners L.P., valued at $45,435 using the latest closing price.

Schueler Michael A, the Vice President, Product Supply of Suburban Propane Partners L.P., sale 6,000 shares at $13.29 during a trade that took place back on Sep 02, which means that Schueler Michael A is holding 29,496 shares at $79,740 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SPH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.70 for the present operating margin

+18.65 for the gross margin

The net margin for Suburban Propane Partners L.P. stands at +5.48. The total capital return value is set at 8.42, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.66. Equity return is now at value 26.10, with 5.20 for asset returns.

Based on Suburban Propane Partners L.P. (SPH), the company’s capital structure generated 366.82 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 78.58. Total debt to assets is 64.93, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 359.52. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 77.02.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.04, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.59. The receivables turnover for the company is 19.30 and the total asset turnover is 0.55. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.47.