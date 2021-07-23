Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Auddia Inc. (AUUD)?

Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ:AUUD) went down by -14.63% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $9.30. The company’s stock price has collected -17.11% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 07/20/21 that Auddia Inc. Announces Bluewater Broadcasting as the Fourth Broadcast Radio Group Added to the Auddia App

Is It Worth Investing in Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ :AUUD) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Auddia Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

AUUD currently public float of 8.91M and currently shorts hold a 14.46% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AUUD was 3.18M shares.

AUUD’s Market Performance

AUUD stocks went down by -17.11% for the week, with a monthly jump of 4.30% and a quarterly performance of 34.62%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 15.90% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 26.15% for Auddia Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -37.82% for AUUD stocks with a simple moving average of -2.31% for the last 200 days.

AUUD Trading at -11.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AUUD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -66.13% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 26.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.90%, as shares sank -12.01% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +26.00% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AUUD fell by -17.11%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.04. In addition, Auddia Inc. saw -5.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for AUUD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2148.18 for the present operating margin

-482.00 for the gross margin

The net margin for Auddia Inc. stands at -3652.25. Equity return is now at value 49.20, with -287.90 for asset returns.

The receivables turnover for the company is 13.35 and the total asset turnover is 0.05. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.01.