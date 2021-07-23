Aurora Mobile Limited (JG) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ:JG) went down by -4.35% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $11.00. The company’s stock price has collected -4.00% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 07/21/21 that Aurora Mobile Partners with Onion Global to Jointly Promote the Development of Next-Generation Lifestyle Brands

Is It Worth Investing in Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ :JG) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for Aurora Mobile Limited declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $41.54, which is $0.4 above the current price. JG currently public float of 62.51M and currently shorts hold a 1.12% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of JG was 864.32K shares.

JG’s Market Performance

JG stocks went down by -4.00% for the week, with a monthly drop of -13.44% and a quarterly performance of -21.89%, while its annual performance rate touched 47.49%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.76% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.44% for Aurora Mobile Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -10.11% for JG stocks with a simple moving average of -25.06% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of JG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for JG stocks, with Alliance Global Partners repeating the rating for JG by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for JG in the upcoming period, according to Alliance Global Partners is $7 based on the research report published on May 04th of the current year 2021.

Oppenheimer, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see JG reach a price target of $6. The rating they have provided for JG stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on April 28th, 2021.

JG Trading at -13.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -76.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.76%, as shares sank -13.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.51% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JG fell by -4.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +72.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.92. In addition, Aurora Mobile Limited saw -25.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for JG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-41.20 for the present operating margin

+43.72 for the gross margin

The net margin for Aurora Mobile Limited stands at -47.72. The total capital return value is set at -29.72, while invested capital returns managed to touch -42.06. Equity return is now at value -59.30, with -26.30 for asset returns.

Based on Aurora Mobile Limited (JG), the company’s capital structure generated 70.11 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 41.22.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.14, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.09. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.43 and the total asset turnover is 0.54. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.15.