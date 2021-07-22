We Analyzed the Future Direction of Butterfly Network Inc. (BFLY), Here is What We Found

Butterfly Network Inc. (NYSE:BFLY) went up by 4.72% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $29.13. The company’s stock price has collected 4.05% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 07/20/21 that Butterfly Network, Inc. to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 9, 2021

Is It Worth Investing in Butterfly Network Inc. (NYSE :BFLY) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Butterfly Network Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $20.00, which is $3.69 above the current price. Today, the average trading volume of BFLY was 3.08M shares.

BFLY’s Market Performance

BFLY stocks went up by 4.05% for the week, with a monthly drop of -23.32% and a quarterly performance of -18.87%, while its annual performance rate touched 11.98%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.62% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.49% for Butterfly Network Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -10.99% for BFLY stocks with a simple moving average of -25.08% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BFLY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BFLY stocks, with Cowen repeating the rating for BFLY by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for BFLY in the upcoming period, according to Cowen is $20 based on the research report published on June 21st of the current year 2021.

BFLY Trading at -8.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BFLY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -61.17% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.62%, as shares sank -20.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.89% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BFLY rose by +4.05%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +15.06% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.56. In addition, Butterfly Network Inc. saw -42.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BFLY starting from Perri David, who sale 151,417 shares at the price of $14.00 back on Jun 08. After this action, Perri David now owns 0 shares of Butterfly Network Inc., valued at $2,119,838 using the latest closing price.

ROBBINS LARRY, the Director of Butterfly Network Inc., purchase 39,905 shares at $11.10 during a trade that took place back on May 27, which means that ROBBINS LARRY is holding 4,964,751 shares at $442,798 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BFLY

Equity return is now at value -35.50, with -28.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.11.