Sonos Inc. (SONO) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Sonos Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) went up by 3.96% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $44.72. The company’s stock price has collected -0.15% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 8 hours ago that Sonos Announces Date for Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results and Conference Call

Is It Worth Investing in Sonos Inc. (NASDAQ :SONO) Right Now?

Sonos Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 37.69 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for Sonos Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $42.67, which is $9.46 above the current price. SONO currently public float of 118.14M and currently shorts hold a 6.04% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SONO was 2.12M shares.

SONO’s Market Performance

SONO stocks went down by -0.15% for the week, with a monthly drop of -0.41% and a quarterly performance of -18.36%, while its annual performance rate touched 101.95%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.00% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.41% for Sonos Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.77% for SONO stocks with a simple moving average of 12.99% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SONO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SONO stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for SONO by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for SONO in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $37 based on the research report published on February 12th of the current year 2021.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SONO reach a price target of $18. The rating they have provided for SONO stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 15th, 2020.

SONO Trading at -1.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SONO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.00%, as shares sank -0.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.12% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SONO fell by -0.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +120.06% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $34.37. In addition, Sonos Inc. saw 45.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SONO starting from Spence Patrick, who sale 65,237 shares at the price of $33.22 back on Jul 15. After this action, Spence Patrick now owns 275,000 shares of Sonos Inc., valued at $2,167,365 using the latest closing price.

Siegel Matthew O., the Chief Commercial Officer of Sonos Inc., sale 144,432 shares at $34.61 during a trade that took place back on Jun 15, which means that Siegel Matthew O. is holding 0 shares at $4,998,979 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SONO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+1.10 for the present operating margin

+43.12 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sonos Inc. stands at -1.52. The total capital return value is set at 4.17, while invested capital returns managed to touch -5.98. Equity return is now at value 26.90, with 12.40 for asset returns.

Based on Sonos Inc. (SONO), the company’s capital structure generated 28.94 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 22.44. Total debt to assets is 10.56, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 23.04. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 17.87.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.04, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.06. The receivables turnover for the company is 16.82 and the total asset turnover is 1.68. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.68.