Sempra Energy (SRE) Downgrade Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) went down by -1.23% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $144.93. The company’s stock price has collected -1.41% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 07/15/21 that Oncor To Release Second Quarter 2021 Results August 5

Is It Worth Investing in Sempra Energy (NYSE :SRE) Right Now?

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 18.45 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for SRE is at 0.66. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 11 analysts out of 20 who provided ratings for Sempra Energy declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 8 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $150.88, which is $20.48 above the current price. SRE currently public float of 302.49M and currently shorts hold a 1.46% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SRE was 1.65M shares.

SRE’s Market Performance

SRE stocks went down by -1.41% for the week, with a monthly drop of -5.89% and a quarterly performance of -5.99%, while its annual performance rate touched 4.01%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.33% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.74% for Sempra Energy. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -2.61% for SRE stocks with a simple moving average of 0.03% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SRE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SRE stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for SRE by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for SRE in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $135 based on the research report published on June 30th of the current year 2021.

Mizuho, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SRE reach a price target of $148, previously predicting the price at $129. The rating they have provided for SRE stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on April 19th, 2021.

SRE Trading at -4.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SRE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.09% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.33%, as shares sank -4.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.27% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SRE fell by -1.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +8.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $133.45. In addition, Sempra Energy saw 2.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SRE starting from Sagara Kevin C., who sale 15,525 shares at the price of $135.69 back on Jun 01. After this action, Sagara Kevin C. now owns 5,140 shares of Sempra Energy, valued at $2,106,587 using the latest closing price.

MIHALIK TREVOR I, the Executive VP and CFO of Sempra Energy, sale 5,387 shares at $135.75 during a trade that took place back on Jun 01, which means that MIHALIK TREVOR I is holding 8,522 shares at $731,285 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SRE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+24.09 for the present operating margin

+28.87 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sempra Energy stands at +18.35. The total capital return value is set at 5.62, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.82. Equity return is now at value 18.60, with 5.70 for asset returns.

Based on Sempra Energy (SRE), the company’s capital structure generated 103.48 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 50.85. Total debt to assets is 36.33, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 107.69. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 45.76.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.74, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.37. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.71 and the total asset turnover is 0.17. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.66.