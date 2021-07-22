Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | LightPath Technologies Inc. (LPTH)

LightPath Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) went up by 9.59% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $5.45. The company’s stock price has collected 5.73% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 14 hours ago that Thinking about buying stock in Marathon Digital, Riot Blockchain, KemPharm, Powerbridge Technologies, or LightPath Technologies?

Is It Worth Investing in LightPath Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ :LPTH) Right Now?

LightPath Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 184.62 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for LPTH is at 1.37.

LPTH currently public float of 19.91M and currently shorts hold a 5.77% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of LPTH was 2.18M shares.

LPTH’s Market Performance

LPTH stocks went up by 5.73% for the week, with a monthly drop of -4.00% and a quarterly performance of -14.29%, while its annual performance rate touched -24.53%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.16% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.92% for LightPath Technologies Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.99% for LPTH stocks with a simple moving average of -21.37% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LPTH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LPTH stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for LPTH by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for LPTH in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $5.50 based on the research report published on February 23rd of the current year 2021.

Dougherty & Company gave a rating of “Buy” to LPTH, setting the target price at $3.10 in the report published on October 06th of the previous year.

LPTH Trading at -2.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LPTH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -55.96% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.92%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.16%, as shares sank -4.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.14% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LPTH rose by +5.73%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.42. In addition, LightPath Technologies Inc. saw -38.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for LPTH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.83 for the present operating margin

+36.36 for the gross margin

The net margin for LightPath Technologies Inc. stands at +2.48. The total capital return value is set at 4.95, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.19. Equity return is now at value 1.10, with 0.80 for asset returns.

Based on LightPath Technologies Inc. (LPTH), the company’s capital structure generated 22.07 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 18.08. Total debt to assets is 15.35, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 16.21. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 13.28.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.69, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.08. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.43 and the total asset turnover is 0.71. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.87.