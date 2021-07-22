Rexnord Corporation (RXN): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RXN) went up by 5.12% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $53.36. The company’s stock price has collected 3.21% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 07/20/21 that Rexnord Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Is It Worth Investing in Rexnord Corporation (NYSE :RXN) Right Now?

Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RXN) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 38.70 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for RXN is at 1.44. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for Rexnord Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $57.57, which is $4.85 above the current price. RXN currently public float of 118.57M and currently shorts hold a 1.43% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of RXN was 690.66K shares.

RXN’s Market Performance

RXN stocks went up by 3.21% for the week, with a monthly jump of 7.60% and a quarterly performance of 5.41%, while its annual performance rate touched 79.05%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.21% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.43% for Rexnord Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 5.31% for RXN stocks with a simple moving average of 20.76% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RXN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RXN stocks, with KeyBanc Capital Markets repeating the rating for RXN by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for RXN in the upcoming period, according to KeyBanc Capital Markets is $60 based on the research report published on February 17th of the current year 2021.

RXN Trading at 5.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RXN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.21%, as shares surge +8.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.36% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RXN rose by +3.21%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +75.66% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $50.51. In addition, Rexnord Corporation saw 34.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RXN starting from Powers George J, who sale 15,822 shares at the price of $50.86 back on Jun 04. After this action, Powers George J now owns 11,611 shares of Rexnord Corporation, valued at $804,676 using the latest closing price.

Jackson Rodney, the SVP-Bus.&Corp. Development of Rexnord Corporation, sale 125,508 shares at $50.53 during a trade that took place back on Jun 04, which means that Jackson Rodney is holding 85,419 shares at $6,341,944 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RXN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.03 for the present operating margin

+37.96 for the gross margin

The net margin for Rexnord Corporation stands at +8.79. The total capital return value is set at 13.21, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.95. Equity return is now at value 11.90, with 4.90 for asset returns.

Based on Rexnord Corporation (RXN), the company’s capital structure generated 118.18 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 54.17. Total debt to assets is 42.71, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 111.37. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 51.05.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.84, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.41. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.12 and the total asset turnover is 0.60. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.78.