Is Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. (ZBH) a Keeper?

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) went up by 2.53% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $180.36. The company’s stock price has collected 2.56% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 07/07/21 that NeuroOne to Present at Access to Giving Virtual Conference on July 15, 2021 at 2 p.m. ET

Is It Worth Investing in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. (NYSE :ZBH) Right Now?

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 58.80 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ZBH is at 1.34. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 21 analysts out of 29 who provided ratings for Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $190.15, which is $32.01 above the current price. ZBH currently public float of 208.22M and currently shorts hold a 0.93% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ZBH was 1.21M shares.

ZBH’s Market Performance

ZBH stocks went up by 2.56% for the week, with a monthly drop of -2.39% and a quarterly performance of -9.67%, while its annual performance rate touched 20.40%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.32% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.80% for Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.29% for ZBH stocks with a simple moving average of 1.41% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ZBH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ZBH stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for ZBH by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for ZBH in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $210 based on the research report published on May 25th of the current year 2021.

Northland Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ZBH reach a price target of $2300, previously predicting the price at $165. The rating they have provided for ZBH stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on April 09th, 2021.

Evercore ISI gave a rating of “Outperform” to ZBH, setting the target price at $175 in the report published on January 04th of the current year.

ZBH Trading at -1.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZBH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.80%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.32%, as shares sank -4.09% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.20% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ZBH rose by +2.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +15.89% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $159.69. In addition, Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. saw 3.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ZBH starting from HIGGINS ARTHUR J, who purchase 1,000 shares at the price of $171.58 back on May 06. After this action, HIGGINS ARTHUR J now owns 3,400 shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc., valued at $171,580 using the latest closing price.

Yi Sang, the President, Asia Pacific of Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc., sale 1,200 shares at $152.59 during a trade that took place back on Nov 18, which means that Yi Sang is holding 8,145 shares at $183,108 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ZBH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.56 for the present operating margin

+60.55 for the gross margin

The net margin for Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. stands at -1.98. The total capital return value is set at 3.91, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.71. Equity return is now at value 4.70, with 2.40 for asset returns.

Based on Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. (ZBH), the company’s capital structure generated 69.04 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 40.84. Total debt to assets is 34.48, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 64.33. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 38.05.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.63, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.21. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.99 and the total asset turnover is 0.29. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.99.