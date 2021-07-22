Is Crocs Inc. (CROX) a Keeper?

Crocs Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) went up by 8.75% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $120.92. The company’s stock price has collected 2.88% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported 57 min ago that Crocs Stock Runs Higher on Another Blowout Quarter

Is It Worth Investing in Crocs Inc. (NASDAQ :CROX) Right Now?

Crocs Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 20.37 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for CROX is at 1.87. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 10 who provided ratings for Crocs Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $131.33, which is -$0.59 below the current price. CROX currently public float of 63.70M and currently shorts hold a 4.96% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CROX was 1.63M shares.

CROX’s Market Performance

CROX stocks went up by 2.88% for the week, with a monthly jump of 11.67% and a quarterly performance of 53.86%, while its annual performance rate touched 234.86%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.13% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.46% for Crocs Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 13.18% for CROX stocks with a simple moving average of 62.78% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CROX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CROX stocks, with Monness Crespi & Hardt repeating the rating for CROX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CROX in the upcoming period, according to Monness Crespi & Hardt is $125 based on the research report published on April 28th of the current year 2021.

Pivotal Research Group, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CROX reach a price target of $92, previously predicting the price at $87. The rating they have provided for CROX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on February 19th, 2021.

Monness Crespi & Hardt gave a rating of “Buy” to CROX, setting the target price at $91 in the report published on January 13th of the current year.

CROX Trading at 20.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CROX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 7.91% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.13%, as shares surge +18.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +26.46% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CROX rose by +13.84%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +178.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $116.31. In addition, Crocs Inc. saw 91.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CROX starting from WRIGHT DOREEN A, who sale 688 shares at the price of $113.00 back on Jun 14. After this action, WRIGHT DOREEN A now owns 56,641 shares of Crocs Inc., valued at $77,744 using the latest closing price.

WRIGHT DOREEN A, the Director of Crocs Inc., sale 500 shares at $106.70 during a trade that took place back on Jun 11, which means that WRIGHT DOREEN A is holding 57,329 shares at $53,352 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CROX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.24 for the present operating margin

+52.69 for the gross margin

The net margin for Crocs Inc. stands at +22.57. The total capital return value is set at 40.18, while invested capital returns managed to touch 57.19. Equity return is now at value 159.80, with 39.10 for asset returns.

Based on Crocs Inc. (CROX), the company’s capital structure generated 128.50 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 56.24. Total debt to assets is 33.38, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 112.31. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 49.15.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.27, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.08. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.87 and the total asset turnover is 1.49. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.69.