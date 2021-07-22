Is Brown & Brown Inc. (BRO) a Keeper?

Brown & Brown Inc. (NYSE:BRO) went down by -0.22% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $54.37. The company’s stock price has collected 0.93% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 6 hours ago that Brown & Brown, Inc. Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend

Is It Worth Investing in Brown & Brown Inc. (NYSE :BRO) Right Now?

Brown & Brown Inc. (NYSE:BRO) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 28.81 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for BRO is at 0.69.

BRO currently public float of 233.79M and currently shorts hold a 1.26% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BRO was 979.26K shares.

BRO’s Market Performance

BRO stocks went up by 0.93% for the week, with a monthly jump of 1.54% and a quarterly performance of 6.97%, while its annual performance rate touched 20.28%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.00% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.38% for Brown & Brown Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.16% for BRO stocks with a simple moving average of 10.61% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BRO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BRO stocks, with Keefe Bruyette repeating the rating for BRO by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for BRO in the upcoming period, according to Keefe Bruyette is $54 based on the research report published on January 19th of the current year 2021.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BRO reach a price target of $54, previously predicting the price at $49. The rating they have provided for BRO stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 08th, 2021.

BRO Trading at 1.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BRO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.02% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.00%, as shares surge +0.79% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.19% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BRO rose by +0.93%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +17.44% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $53.21. In addition, Brown & Brown Inc. saw 12.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BRO starting from LLOYD ROBERT W, who sale 9,629 shares at the price of $53.52 back on May 06. After this action, LLOYD ROBERT W now owns 30,904 shares of Brown & Brown Inc., valued at $515,344 using the latest closing price.

BROWN HYATT J, the Chairman of Brown & Brown Inc., sale 850,000 shares at $51.66 during a trade that took place back on Apr 29, which means that BROWN HYATT J is holding 39,952,044 shares at $43,911,000 based on the most recent closing price.