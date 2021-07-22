Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Domino’s Pizza Inc. (DPZ)

Domino’s Pizza Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) went up by 10.17% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $491.42. The company’s stock price has collected -3.08% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported 12 min ago that Domino’s Earnings Beat Shows Everyone Is Still Eating Pizza

Is It Worth Investing in Domino’s Pizza Inc. (NYSE :DPZ) Right Now?

Domino’s Pizza Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 38.13 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for DPZ is at 0.48. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 14 analysts out of 30 who provided ratings for Domino’s Pizza Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 14 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $470.04, which is -$71.1 below the current price. DPZ currently public float of 38.55M and currently shorts hold a 4.89% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of DPZ was 594.71K shares.

DPZ’s Market Performance

DPZ stocks went down by -3.08% for the week, with a monthly jump of 2.37% and a quarterly performance of 19.14%, while its annual performance rate touched 21.29%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.82% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.54% for Domino’s Pizza Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 9.59% for DPZ stocks with a simple moving average of 29.22% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DPZ

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DPZ stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for DPZ by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for DPZ in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $480 based on the research report published on July 06th of the current year 2021.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DPZ reach a price target of $450. The rating they have provided for DPZ stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on May 25th, 2021.

DPZ Trading at 15.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DPZ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 5.45% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.82%, as shares surge +12.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +21.64% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DPZ rose by +5.96%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +20.89% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $475.73. In addition, Domino’s Pizza Inc. saw 22.66% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DPZ starting from MORRIS KEVIN SCOTT, who sale 726 shares at the price of $457.50 back on Jun 17. After this action, MORRIS KEVIN SCOTT now owns 3,552 shares of Domino’s Pizza Inc., valued at $332,145 using the latest closing price.

MORRIS KEVIN SCOTT, the EVP, Gen’l Counsel, Secretary of Domino’s Pizza Inc., sale 363 shares at $450.58 during a trade that took place back on Jun 14, which means that MORRIS KEVIN SCOTT is holding 4,278 shares at $163,561 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DPZ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.69 for the present operating margin

+38.73 for the gross margin

The net margin for Domino’s Pizza Inc. stands at +11.93. The total capital return value is set at 73.17, while invested capital returns managed to touch 52.38. Equity return is now at value -15.00, with 30.30 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.63, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.23. The receivables turnover for the company is 18.11 and the total asset turnover is 2.76. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.85.