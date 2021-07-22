Enphase Energy Inc. (ENPH) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

Enphase Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) went up by 4.47% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $229.04. The company’s stock price has collected 5.27% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 07/13/21 that Enphase Energy Announces Conference Call to Review Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results Tuesday, July 27, 2021 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time

Is It Worth Investing in Enphase Energy Inc. (NASDAQ :ENPH) Right Now?

Enphase Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 292.82 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ENPH is at 1.19. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 16 analysts out of 28 who provided ratings for Enphase Energy Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 11 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $196.32, which is $13.51 above the current price. ENPH currently public float of 127.13M and currently shorts hold a 4.58% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ENPH was 3.07M shares.

ENPH’s Market Performance

ENPH stocks went up by 5.27% for the week, with a monthly jump of 10.25% and a quarterly performance of 15.93%, while its annual performance rate touched 194.26%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.59% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.86% for Enphase Energy Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.24% for ENPH stocks with a simple moving average of 17.79% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ENPH

Stephens, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ENPH reach a price target of $215. The rating they have provided for ENPH stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on June 25th, 2021.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Buy” to ENPH, setting the target price at $220 in the report published on June 25th of the current year.

ENPH Trading at 16.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ENPH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.59%, as shares surge +7.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +52.21% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ENPH rose by +5.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +98.82% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $178.21. In addition, Enphase Energy Inc. saw 2.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ENPH starting from RANHOFF DAVID A, who sale 28,031 shares at the price of $183.87 back on Jul 12. After this action, RANHOFF DAVID A now owns 174,918 shares of Enphase Energy Inc., valued at $5,154,137 using the latest closing price.

Branderiz Eric, the EVP & Chief Financial Officer of Enphase Energy Inc., sale 18,908 shares at $164.39 during a trade that took place back on Jun 22, which means that Branderiz Eric is holding 109,191 shares at $3,108,261 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ENPH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+24.07 for the present operating margin

+44.39 for the gross margin

The net margin for Enphase Energy Inc. stands at +17.30. The total capital return value is set at 30.44, while invested capital returns managed to touch 30.16. Equity return is now at value 19.30, with 7.10 for asset returns.

Based on Enphase Energy Inc. (ENPH), the company’s capital structure generated 72.44 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 42.01. Total debt to assets is 29.22, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4.15. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.41.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 31.73, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.30 and the total asset turnover is 0.81. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.75.